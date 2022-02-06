Arizona State Retirement System Sells 272 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $114,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $211,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

