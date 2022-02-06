ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,990 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $72.75 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61.

