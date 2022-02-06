Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

