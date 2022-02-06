Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.65 Million Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 520,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $453.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

