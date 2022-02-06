Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in VEON were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VEON by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.