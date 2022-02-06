Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.62 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
