Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 96,868 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

