Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,248 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $167.70 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

