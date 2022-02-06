Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 27,150 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.