Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

ARTNA opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

