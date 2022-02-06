Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises about 2.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.58% of Arvinas worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $69.35 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,694 shares of company stock worth $34,380,518. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

