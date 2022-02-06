Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post sales of $105.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.45 million. Asana reported sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

