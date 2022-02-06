Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 5.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $154.80. Approximately 2,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

A number of analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

