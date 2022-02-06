Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 5.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $154.80. Approximately 2,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.
A number of analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
