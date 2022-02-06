Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $275.97 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

