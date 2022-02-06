Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AIZ opened at $153.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
