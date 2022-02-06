Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,938,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 106,440 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

