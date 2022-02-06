AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

