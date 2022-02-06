Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 83750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$63.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 46.72 and a quick ratio of 46.66.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

