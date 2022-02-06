Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.25.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

