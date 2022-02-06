Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.25.
Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
Read More
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.