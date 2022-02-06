Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 925,056 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 214,399 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

