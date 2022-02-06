Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

