Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN)’s stock price rose 26.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 305,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 121,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

