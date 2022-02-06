Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 144,330 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

