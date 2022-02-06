Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Avient by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

AVNT stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.