Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

