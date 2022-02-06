AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AZEK by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AZEK by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 2,719.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

