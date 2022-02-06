B. Riley Comments on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

