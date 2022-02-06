B. Riley Increases Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

