B. Riley Trims FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price to $55.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

