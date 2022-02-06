B. Riley Weighs in on Fabrinet’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

NYSE FN opened at $99.72 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.10.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.