B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$7.75

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.