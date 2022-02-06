B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.
B2gold Company Profile
