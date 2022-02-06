BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.81) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.46) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.51).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.70) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 563.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.36. The stock has a market cap of £18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.