BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
