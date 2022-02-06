BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

