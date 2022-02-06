Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €6.40 ($7.19) to €6.60 ($7.42) in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

