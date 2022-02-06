Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.