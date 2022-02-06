Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.10 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

