Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.10 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
