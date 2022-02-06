Barclays Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €880.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €817.09 ($918.08).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €706.10 ($793.37) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($292.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €709.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €680.05.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

