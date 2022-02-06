Barclays Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 68.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

