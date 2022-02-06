Barclays Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$42.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

