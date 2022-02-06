Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $52.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

