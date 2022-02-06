Barclays PLC Buys 11,619 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

