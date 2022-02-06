Barclays PLC Buys 22,106 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 442,120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

