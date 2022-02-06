Barclays PLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $846,157. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

