Barclays PLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 200.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.