Barclays PLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

