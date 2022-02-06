Barclays Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.56 ($70.29).

VNA stock opened at €48.75 ($54.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

