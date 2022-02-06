Barclays Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $100.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

