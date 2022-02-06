Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Increases Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. NextDecade makes up 4.3% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of NextDecade worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NEXT stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.