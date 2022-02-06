Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 441,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Ferro makes up about 1.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

